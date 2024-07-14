Coast Guard believes body of boater who jumped in water near HRBT has been found

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday morning confirmed to News 3 they believed they located the body of a man who jumped off a boat into the water near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) on Thursday.

The Coast Guard spokesperson said the body was in the Chesapeake Bay, but pointed to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission for more information. News 3 is still waiting to hear from commission officials.

A 58-year-old man jumped into the water around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday to get a fishing net, the Coast Guard says. They said he wasn't wearing a life vest.

The man's family has been notified and the Coast Guard has identified the man as Keith Thomas Henley of Providence Forge, Va.

The Coast Guard says the man was with another person out fishing at anchor. The boat was about a mile and a half offshore, but the exact location of where they were fishing is unknown, the Coast Guard added.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

