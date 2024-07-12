Coast Guard continues search for man who jumped off boat near HRBT to retrieve fishing net

HAMPTON, Va. — The search is still underway for a man who jumped off a boat into the water near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) on Thursday, according to the Coast Guard.

A 58-year-old man jumped into the water around 12:30 p.m. to get a fishing net, the Coast Guard says. They said he wasn't wearing a life vest.

The Coast Guard says the man was with another person out fishing at anchor. The boat was about a mile and a half offshore, but the exact location of where they were fishing is unknown, the Coast Guard added.

The search for the man began immediately after he jumped in the water, the Coast Guard says. The Coast Guard told News 3 on Thursday it was an "all hands on deck" effort to find the missing man.

The Coast Guard and Navy searched for the man throughout Thursday night. Search efforts continued Friday morning.

