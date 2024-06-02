Watch Now
EXCLUSIVE: 1-year-old shot in Hampton released from hospital, family confirms

Posted at 12:16 AM, Jun 02, 2024
HAMPTON, Va. — Symphony Covington, the 1-year-old who Hampton police said was shot by another child Tuesday, has been released from the hospital.

The child's family confirmed the information to News 3's Leondra Head Saturday evening.

Hampton Police say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Clyde Street in Hampton. Police say the gun was not secured when another child shot the 1-year-old.

Elajuwon Covington, Symphony's father, said she was shot near the shoulder. He spoke exclusively with News 3 earlier this week, but he was hesitant to share any other details about what happened.

Hampton police have not charged anyone in the shooting and say the investigation is ongoing.

"As a parent, are you upset at anyone in this situation?" Head asked.

"Yeah, but it’s nothing I can do," Covington said. "I have to leave it in God’s hands."

Symphony's father is raising money for her medical expenses.

