EXCLUSIVE: Father of 1-year-old shot in Hampton gives update on her condition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — In an exclusive interview, we're hearing from the family of the Hampton 1-year-old who police say was accidentally shot by another child.

Elajuwon Covington, the father of 1-year-old Symphony Covington, said his daughter is still recovering at CHKD, but she is making progress.

"She’s doing good," Covington said. "She’s doing fine, that’s all I was wishing and hoping for. She was saying ‘dada’ and yelling. So she's going to be alright."

"Is she able to walk and talk?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Covington.

"Yeah," Covington said.

Hampton Police say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Clyde Street in Hampton. Police say the gun was not secured when another child shot the 1-year-old.

Covington said she was shot near the shoulder.

He was hesitant to share details about the shooting, as his daughter is recovering in the hospital.

"Where did the shooting happen?" Head asked Covington.

"It was the mom’s house," he responded.

Covigton says he’s hoping his daughter will be released from the hospital soon.

Hampton police have not charged anyone in the shooting and say the investigation is ongoing.

"As a parent, are you upset at anyone in this situation?" Head asked.

"Yeah, but it’s nothing I can do," Covington said. "I have to leave it in God’s hands."