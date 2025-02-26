Friends remember victim of Hampton deadly DUI crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A life was cut short in a deadly DUI crash in Hampton — loved ones remember Latonya Alisha Foster and were devastated after she died Saturday morning on I-64.

John Eley is sharing the devastating impact of losing his friend Latonya. Virginia State Police report that the driver responsible for the crash was under the influence at the time of the incident.

"I would have never thought Latonya would not be here with us today," he said, grappling with the heartbreaking news.

The collision happened just before 1:30 a.m. on I-64, where police say 35-year-old Latonya Foster was hit head-on. According to police, the driver traveling westbound entered the eastbound lanes, resulting in the tragic crash that ultimately sent Foster to the hospital, where she later died.

Watch related coverage: Community rallies around families of fallen Virginia Beach police officers

Community rallies around families of fallen Virginia Beach police officers

VSP have charged the driver involved in the crash, Theresa Michelle Tann, with driving under the influence and manslaughter.

"It was 3:35am. My immediate reaction was, what’s the matter?" Eley said, recalling the moment he received the tragic call from her godmother, Francis Hicks.

Eley has known Latonya for over a decade. He describes her as a bright light who would do anything for anyone. They even worked together at his hair boutique.

“You couldn’t even get mad at Latonya. She did nothing wrong," he recalled with sorrow. "She was just at my home two weeks ago, and two weeks before that, we celebrated her birthday at the bowling alley."

Watch related coverage: 'A hero in the making:' Newport News man, 69, donates kidney to help 25-year-old

'A hero in the making:' NN man, 69, donates kidney to help 25-year-old

As Eley mourns the loss of his dear friend, he holds on to the memories they shared.

"She was an angel. She’s definitely somebody that’s going to truly be missed," Eley said.

When asked what justice looks like for him and for Latonya, Eley said a hope for change and awareness regarding drinking and driving.

“Justice for me would be that people learn from the mistakes that were made in this situation and take more consideration of drinking and driving. Use other mechanisms that are out there, like taking a shared ride, riding with a friend or family member, or taking a taxi. Nothing is going to bring Latonya back, and I’m sad this happened,” Eley said.

