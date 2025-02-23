Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

Woman faces DUI, manslaughter charges after deadly crash in Hampton

Hampton Deadly Crash
Virginia State Police
Hampton Deadly Crash
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON, Va. — HAMPTON Va,—- A woman is facing charges after a deadly crash early Saturday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened on I-64 East, west of Settlers Landing Road around 1:21 a.m.

According to police, 52-year-old Theresa Michelle Tann was driving westbound on I-64 and she entered the eastbound lanes and hit a 2016 Nissan Maxima driven by 35-year-old Latonya Alisha Foster head-on.

Foster, suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Tann, 52, was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. She will be charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter, according to VSP.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device