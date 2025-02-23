Woman faces DUI, manslaughter charges after deadly crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — HAMPTON Va,—- A woman is facing charges after a deadly crash early Saturday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened on I-64 East, west of Settlers Landing Road around 1:21 a.m.

According to police, 52-year-old Theresa Michelle Tann was driving westbound on I-64 and she entered the eastbound lanes and hit a 2016 Nissan Maxima driven by 35-year-old Latonya Alisha Foster head-on.

Foster, suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Tann, 52, was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. She will be charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter, according to VSP.