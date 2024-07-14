Gun violence victims and activists share their stories at youth summit in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va — On Saturday, a youth summit was held in Hampton to help survivors and communities prone to gun violence.

Speaking at this event was Jessica Felder, a survivor. Felder said her life changed forever one more when she was caught in a random crossfire in Chesapeake in 2018

"I was stopped at a stop sign and two people stopped on both sides of me and began shooting at each other and unfortunately I was a victim of that," explained Felder.

After the gunfire had stopped, Felder said that the scene had immediately cleared.

She was alone and could tell she was hurt due to the amount of blood she saw in her car. However, Felder's fight or flight kicked in and she found help.

While in the emergency vehicle, Felder said she begged medical staff to keep her alive for her mother who was living out of state in New York at the time with her father.

When she woke up in the hospital, Felder said that she saw the injury done to her, but she considered it a blessing that she was still breathing.

"I woke up in the hospital and I realized my eye was missing but thankfully I could still walk talk breathe on my own it was such a blessing and I knew it couldn't overtake my life," said Felder.

Since the incident, Felder started her old business, bartends and has even modeled for L'Oreal Paris.

On Saturday, Felder and several other panelists told their stories to a crowd inside the Hampton Roads Convention Center during the Hampton Operation Ceasefire: Beyond The Bullet Youth Summit.

Keyonna Young with Operation Ceasefire and the Hampton Commonwealth attorneys office says the purpose of the event was to provide resources and encouragement for communities that see gun violence.

"We are trying to provide necessary resources mentor-ships internships and just overall pro-social activities for our youth and young adults so they can remain safe alive and free from gun violence," said Young.

Felder says she wants to encourage others to rise from unexpected and even tragic events in life.

I chose for it to get better but I could have chosen the opposite," said Felder. "A lot of people will stay in the darkness a lot of people will stay in the shadows and allow it to take over their life and their life halts in that moment but I chose for it to be positive and that's what I've spread onto my community."