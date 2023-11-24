Hampton Sheriff's Office delivers holiday meals to seniors

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Sheriff's Office delivered 28 care packages to seniors the week of Thanksgiving.
The deliveries were part of the sheriff's office's Adopt-a-Senior program, according the HSO. The program provides a weekly wellness check to make sure seniors are safe.
The sheriff's office say that each year Sheriff Bowden and her deputies provide a holiday package to seniors in the program. This year all care packages had meat protein, boxed stuffing, two canned goods, rolls and shortbread cookies.
