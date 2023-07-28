Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

Jimmie Wideman sworn in as Hampton's new top cop

Jimmie Wideman
Sharavious Jackson/WTKR
Hampton Police Chief Jimmie Wideman is sworn in. July 28, 2023.
Jimmie Wideman
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 16:28:07-04

HAMPTON, Va. — A new top cop will be serving Hampton. Jimmie Wideman was sworn in as the newest chief of the Hampton Police Division.

Lifetime Hampton resident Jimmie Wideman, named Hampton’s new police chief. (Wideman pictured here receiving P.G. Minetti Excellence in Leadership award).

Hampton

Lifelong Hampton resident Jimmie Wideman becomes police chief in the same city

Jay Greene
5:24 PM, Jun 28, 2023

City leaders, supporters and friends came together at Friday's swearing-in ceremony.

Wideman, a life-long resident of Hampton, joined the police division 29 years ago and has filled various roles prior to becoming chief.

Jimmie Wideman
Jimmie Wideman is sworn in Hampton's new police chief. July 28, 2023.

Wideman fills the seat of Mark Talbot who became the chief of police in Norfolk.

Lifelong Hampton resident Jimmie Wideman becomes police chief in the same city

Randy Bowman, a community member, believes Wideman will be good for the city.

"He's going to do wonderful things for Hampton," Bowman said. "I don't want to compare him to Talbot, I think he will continue the growth. I think it will continue with collaboration with the community and I think, being engaged in the community, I can see Wideman doing an outstanding job.

Wideman begins his new role on July 31.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV