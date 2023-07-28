Jimmie Wideman sworn in as Hampton's new top cop

HAMPTON, Va. — A new top cop will be serving Hampton. Jimmie Wideman was sworn in as the newest chief of the Hampton Police Division.

Hampton Lifelong Hampton resident Jimmie Wideman becomes police chief in the same city Jay Greene

City leaders, supporters and friends came together at Friday's swearing-in ceremony.

Wideman, a life-long resident of Hampton, joined the police division 29 years ago and has filled various roles prior to becoming chief.

Sharavious Jackson/WTKR Jimmie Wideman is sworn in Hampton's new police chief. July 28, 2023.

Wideman fills the seat of Mark Talbot who became the chief of police in Norfolk.

Lifelong Hampton resident Jimmie Wideman becomes police chief in the same city

Randy Bowman, a community member, believes Wideman will be good for the city.

"He's going to do wonderful things for Hampton," Bowman said. "I don't want to compare him to Talbot, I think he will continue the growth. I think it will continue with collaboration with the community and I think, being engaged in the community, I can see Wideman doing an outstanding job.

Wideman begins his new role on July 31.