Man shot at Hampton pizza shop following argument: Police

HAMPTON, Va. - A man with a gunshot wound took himself to the hospital Friday, police say, following an argument that led to a shooting at a pizza shop.

According to a release from Hampton Police, officers were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim at Riverside Regional Hospital around 6 p.m. The 22-year-old man is expected to recover.

Police say further investigation revealed he'd been shot at Sal's NY Pizza on Executive Drive after entering and getting into an argument with the suspect.

Investigators are still looking into a motive behind the shooting. They're asking anyone with information to call Hampton Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can leave an anonymous tip.