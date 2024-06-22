Man stabbed multiple times in Hampton, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - Police in Hampton say a 23-year-old man has multiple life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed Friday night.

According to a release, the call came in around 9:45 p.m. and officers soon arrived at the scene on West Queen Street near Grist Mill Drive.

Police say officers worked to save the victim's life until medics could take him to the hospital.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.