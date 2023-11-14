'Quite upsetting for everyone:' Hampton teachers union responds to Bethel High boxcutter incident

HAMPTON, Va. — Two Bethel High School students students were recovering Tuesday after being injured Monday in an apparent attack by a fellow student with a box cutter.

According to the school, one student was apprehended as a result of the altercation.

News 2 injured, 1 apprehended after altercation with box cutter at Bethel High: HCS Leondra Head

Tuesday, News 3 looked into the school district’s safety and security measures for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district says it includes “Walk-through weapons detection systems used daily at our schools."

In 2022, News 3 e-mailed the district asking about school safety measures at that time.

School district spokesperson Kellie Goral said each of the district's high schools were using weapons detection units as of the 2021-2022 school year.

"A weapon detection unit is a somewhat easier form of a metal detector as it is portable, picks up on weapons, and allows us to scan large numbers of students at a time in order to get students to class faster," Goral explained.

On Monday, Bethel High School Senior Mariah Jackson told News 3 she was surprised the incident happened.

"I was just, like, 'Wow,'" said Jackson. "Because Bethel is so big on the metal detectors."

Boxcutter video

On Tuesday, News 3 called a spokesperson with the school district to answer several questions, including what started the fight and how did the box cutter get inside the school?

As of Tuesday afternoon, the spokesperson had not responded.

No search warrants were on file for the incident when News 3 checked Hampton Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

News 3 also called the Hampton Police Department's spokesperson to try to get information but they did not respond. When News 3 asked for a copy of any incident reports, we were told that request had to go through the spokesperson.

The Hampton Federation of Teachers sent a statement to News 3 from the organization's president.

"The situation at Bethel high school was quite upsetting for everyone. It makes it harder for students to learn and teachers to teach. We must continue to advocate for additional mental health support, counselors, and social workers in our schools. This will help prevent unnecessary conflict through healthier resolutions and trauma support." Jeion Ward - Hampton federation of Teachers President

News 3 also left a message Tuesday for the president of the Hampton Education Association but did not get a response.

In a message to parents Monday, the school’s principal said the student who was apprehended will be disciplined according to the school’s handbook.