Sister arrested in death of 8-year-old boy who fell off of car in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — An 18-year-old Newport News woman has been charged in the death of her 8-year-old brother who died earlier this month when he climbed onto the roof of a moving car and fell off, police said Monday.

Enashia Futrell has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of child endangerment. Futrell was driving at the time of the incident, police say, which occurred on Oct. 2 on Golden Gate Drive in Hampton.

WATCH: Neighbors try to understand after Hampton 8-year-old climbs out car window, dies

'I’m still shocked:' Neighbors try to understand after Hampton 8-year-old climbs out car window, dies

The boy was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Wednesday, Oct. 4, police say.

While investigating shortly after the incident happened, police learned that when the boy climbed through the window and onto the roof before falling, an 18-year-old Newport News woman was driving the car.

Days after the incident, News 3 spoke with neighbors who were close to the boy. One child said he witnessed the tragedy himself.

"I saw the car driving [past]," the young boy said. "Once the car accelerated, he flipped back down onto the concrete. His head was bleeding and all the ambulances and fire trucks were here. Eventually, he was flown out of here."

The child continued, "I heard at first he was dancing on the car thinking it was fun... It’s sad. I’m still surprised at what happened. I wasn’t expecting him to do something like that."

Stay with News 3 for updates.