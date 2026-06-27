The final countdown: Norfolk's McArthur Mall enters final day Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's McArthur Mall, once considered a regional gem, entered its final day Saturday.

The mall, once considered a regional gem, had been mostly vacant for years.

In pictures taken inside the mall Saturday afternoon, just a few people could be seen walking around.

The city of Norfolk plans to redevelop the area into a mixed use space that includes housing, hotels, retail, and new street connections.

As of Saturday, pre-demolition planning was scheduled to start later in the year.

Businesses that were still in the mall as of Saturday had until July 14 to move out.

This story will be updated

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