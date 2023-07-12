A town divided: Princess cruises to stop in Yorktown in 2024

YORKTOWN, Va. - For four days in June and one day in October 2024, the small waterfront village of Yorktown will see thousands of visitors.

Princess Cruise Lines announced in February of this year that they're making Yorktown a stop in 2024.

Jill Pryor at Patriot Tours and Provisions is preparing.

“Additional staffing, hours and products, you know, we want to make sure we are carrying the t-shirts and souvenirs that those people might want,” said Pryor.

The two ships visiting Yorktown will be the Island Princess and the Emerald Princess. The Island Princess holds around 2,200 guests; the Emerald Princess holds 3,080.

“I think the extra influx of visitors is going to be a positive for the area, Yorktown is such a unique spot, it has so much history," said Pryor.

History is what the cruise line is touting as part of the draw, to see the historic triangle of Jamestown, Williamsburg and Yorktown.

Steven Ormsby at the Watermen's Museum told News 3 he's excited for visitors to experience it.

“The purpose of these cruises is to highlight the history in the coastal ports, so Yorktown being the birthplace of America’s victory for freedom, is definitely a very historic port,” said Ormsby.

However, that history and culture is what Yorktown resident Jacques van Montfrans wants preserved.

“It’s going to totally change the character of this town and it’s a national tragedy if that happens,” said van Montfrans.

The ships will be docking in the York River from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will ferry people to shore. According to the Princess Cruise Lines website, that's happening June 10, 21, 23, and 27 and October 27, bringing large crowds to the quaint town.

"We simply cannot accommodate the largeness and the massiveness of these ships,” said van Montfrans.

The cruise ships will be coming from Boston and New York City. To see the full itineraries, click here.