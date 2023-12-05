Controversy around 2nd Sundays event brings up conversation around anti-Semitism

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Tuesday, controversy and accusations of anti-Semitism continued to surround the Dec. 10 2nd Sundays event in Williamsburg.

Do a Google search and you’ll find plenty of local and national news coverage of event.

As News 3 reported, a menorah lighting will not be allowed at the event, which also won’t feature any other religious themes.



News 3 spoke with members of the Jewish community and rabbis who decry the decision.

“It’s very difficult and it’s very painful," said Rabbi David Katz, head of Temple Beth El and part of Community Relations Council of United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula.

On X, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the decision "absurd and antisemitic.”

In a statement, 2nd Sundays said the decision about the Menorah lighting was made to keep the event focused on music and art, it is not a discriminatory act, and 2nd Sundays has never allowed a religious program to be part of an event.

When you Google anti-Semitism, the dictionary definition says “Hostility to or prejudice against Jewish people.”

The World Jewish Congress offers a longer and working definition.

"Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

An October 25 report from the Anti-Defamation League says preliminary anti-Semitic incidents increased nearly 400 percent year-over-year.

That includes nearly 200 incidents between Oct. 7 and 23 directly linked to the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The Council on American Islamic Relations also released a report Oct. 25, saying there had been close to 800 complaints about Islamophobia since the fighting began.