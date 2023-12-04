Peninsula Jewish community group claims anti-Semitic action by Williamsburg nonprofit

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A Jewish community group on the Peninsula says a nonprofit that holds a community event in Williamsburg called 2nd Sundays will no longer allow a menorah lighting at their upcoming event due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Eric Maurer with the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula (UJCVP) told News 3 that previously a local rabbi was planning to hold a menorah lighting at the December 10th 2nd Sunday. 2nd Sunday is a combined vendor fair and gathering of local community members.

Maurer said that over the weekend, the rabbi was told he could no longer perform the menorah lighting, because it was sending a political message in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war.

Below are the statements from the UJCVP and the nonprofit LoveLight Placemaking, who hosts 2nd Sundays.

Statement from United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula:

“The Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula is shocked and alarmed at LoveLight Placemaking’s decision to cancel a menorah lighting scheduled for the Second Sundays Art and Music Festival on Dec 10 – claiming it did not want to appear to choose sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict. To be clear, the menorah lighting, which was to be led by a local community rabbi, had nothing to do with Israel or the conflict. Yet, appallingly, the event organizer claimed that a Chanukah celebration would send a message that the festival was "supporting the killing/bombing of thousands of men, women, and children," -- and even went a step further, by offering to reinstate the event if it was done under a banner calling for a ceasefire. We should be very clear: it is antisemitic to hold Jews collectively responsible for Israel’s policies and actions, and to require a political litmus test for Jews’ participation in community events that have nothing to do with Israel. Those standards would never be applied to another community. Since October 7th, we have repeatedly seen cases of Jewish people and institutions – including synagogues, Jewish homes and businesses – being targeted, sometimes violently, by those opposed to Israel or its actions. At a time of well-documented, rising antisemitism, the singling out and targeting of Jews is dangerous and harmful, serving to further exclude and alienate our community. The Second Sundays Art & Music Festival has been a meaningful and important community event that brings people together under a powerful message of unity, love and light. Excluding Jewish participation from a festival that should welcome everyone undermines its very message. We call on LoveLight Placemaking to reconsider our request to engage in dialogue, educate themselves on the harmfulness of their decision, and reinstate the apolitical Menorah ceremony at the event.”

Statement from LoveLight Placemaking: