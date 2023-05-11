'I'm here, I made it:' 99 people granted US citizenship at Yorktown Battlefield

YORKTOWN, Va. — On Thursday, 99 people took home a certificate of American citizenship at the American Revolution Museum in Yorktown.

For many people, that Certificate of Citizenship is considered the American dream as well as a dream come true.

"I'm overwhelmed because I can't believe it, so I'm here, I made it, I can't wait to call my mom and tell her," says CJ Peria.

To be granted citizenship, a difficult test needs to be taken in the form of an interview.

Jacobo Martinez Flores says the test really requires someone to hit the books.

"You have to study the 100 guide... you get a lot of history of the United States and government and so forth. I believe I studied for a week or so," said Flores.

Candidates came from more than 20 different countries, and they passed took their oath of allegiance to the United States, each of them taking home a very special piece of paper.

"It's very nice to get this certificate now I'm an American citizen now," says Ryan Gonzales who is originally from the Philippines

Now, they're excited to get an American passport and vote, as well.

James Gallagher, a guide with the American Revolution Museum, says the location to grant citizenship is so fitting because the museum is situated on the Yorktown battlefield where America won its independence.

"Everyone who enlisted in the continental army was a British citizen so here in Yorktown those British citizens that became continental soldiers won their naturalization by winning the battle here," said Gallagher.

