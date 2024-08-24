Lafayette HS alums return with free backpacks, haircuts at tenth Back to School event

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - Families packed a Peninsula high school Saturday for free school supplies, haircuts and a little fun too.

Williamsburg-area organization Real People Educating Others (RPEO) held its tenth Back to School event at Lafayette High School.

With the first day of school just a couple days out, kids and parents picked up free backpacks with school supplies, free food and could sit in the barber’s chair.

Organizers P.J. Piggott and Reneldo Randall graduated from Lafayette in 1999…and had a dream of helping families in need. They tell News 3 the event has grown so much that anyone, regardless of their financial circumstances, could come out for help. This year, they say they had enough supplies to help over 1,000 kids.

"Make sure the kids can start school fresh and make sure they have all the supplies that they need. They don’t have to worry about their parents," said Piggott.

"Relieving that burden allows them to spend time and mental energy on something else," added Randall. "School supplies is one thing, but also giving them these resources about housing, banking and mental health (helps too)."

Cindy Strong, a mom of a senior at Lafayette says she's been to the event every year.

“It’s been a blessing. [My daughter has] even gotten her hair done here through the stylists and I’ve brought my nephew here and he’s gotten a haircut and we leave with a nice bag of stuff that we need," she told News 3.

Local sorority and fraternity alumni also made an appearance, as did a number of resources that set up tables and tents outside the school.

Organizers from real people educating others says if someone needs help, they can reach them on social media.