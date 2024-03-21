Officer won't be charged in James City County shooting incident

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A James City County police officer who fired their gun while responding to a domestic incident in January will not be charged, according to a release from the JCC government.

No one was hurt in the Jan. 6 incident in the Lake Powell Pointe Subdivision after the officer fired at an 83-year-old man who police say was threatening his spouse with a shotgun.

Two officers arrived to the home to find both the caller and the armed suspect, identified as Paul Baker, outside.

The officers were able to get the caller safely away from Baker, but Baker then advanced on officers with his shotgun drawn.

That's when police say one of the officers fired their gun, prompting Baker to drop the shotgun.

Baker has since been charged with assault and battery, both of a family/household member and against a law enforcement officer.

JCC Police Chief Mark Jamison issued a statement about the officers' response to the incident.

"I commend the bravery and professionalism exhibited by our officers involved in the Jan. 6 incident," Chief Jamison said. "Policing is inherently dangerous, and our officers put their lives on the line daily to protect our community.

"I would like to thank the Virginia State Police for conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, the Commonwealth Attorney's office for diligently examining the findings and providing a fair and just assessment of the situation, and the public for their patience as an independent review was conducted."

