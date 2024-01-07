James City County officer fires gun while responding to domestic incident: Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police say an officer fired their gun while responding to a domestic incident Saturday, but no one was hurt.

Police say a person had called just before 7 p.m. during an argument with their husband, saying he had a shotgun and wouldn't them leave the home.

Two officers arrived to the home on Pierside Reach in the Lake Powell Pointe Subdivision to both the caller and the armed suspect, identified as 83-year-old Paul Baker, outside.

According to police, officers were able to get the caller safely away from Baker, but Baker then advanced on officers with his shotgun drawn.

That's when police say one of the officers fired their gun, though no one was hurt. Police say Baker then dropped the shotgun.

Baker has since been charged with assault and battery, both of a family/household member and against a law enforcement officer. He's also charged with brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm and is being held in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Police say additional charges may be coming and that James City County will continue investigating the domestic part of the incident.

The officer that fired their gun has been reassigned by Chief Mark Jamison pending an investigation by the Virginia State Police of Criminal Investigation.