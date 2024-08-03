Storms leave nearly 30,000 Dominion Energy customers without power

Watch Now
NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy crews were working to restore power to nearly 30,000 customers Friday night after storms moved through the area.

A spokesperson for Dominion told News 3 about 28,000 customers lost power in Williamsburg, the Peninsula, Suffolk and northeastern North Carolina.

As of 10:30 p.m., about 10,500 customers had their electricity restored, and 17,500 customers, mostly on the Peninsula, were still without power, Dominion said.

"Crews will continue working until all the lights are back on," the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the First Warning Weather Team, a Level 1 Severe Weather Threat remains in place for Saturday. High heat could fuel isolated severe thunderstorms with the threat of damaging winds.

