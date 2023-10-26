Surveillance video shows March 2023 Williamsburg shooting; 3 hurt

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — On Monday, a man was sentenced for a March triple shooting in Williamsburg. News 3 is getting a look at new surveillance from the scene.

The video shows a gunman firing shots in an area near the corner of Richmond Road and Scotland Street. Then, a crowd scrambles from the area.

Also seen in the video is one of three victims falling to the ground. All three victims survived.

Alvin Jackson Jr. was arrested in the case, and he pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated malicious wounding in July.

News 3 Alvin Jackson Jr.

Jackson was sentenced in the case Monday.

Just feet away is the campus of Williams & Mary.

Stefan Grimsley/WTKR Area where three people were shot in Williamsburg in March 2023

News 3's Jay Greene showed some students the surveillance video of the shooting and got their reactions.

"It's really shocking," said Emmanuel Avila, a freshman.

"That was just really horrible," junior Caroline Blatchford told Greene.

Stefan Grimsley/WTKR

Students said they typically feel safe at any time.

"I feel really safe around here. It’s honestly kinda surprising," Avila said. "I’m always having fun with my friends."

"I look at Williamsburg as such a close-knit community where I don’t hear anything bad that’s happened," Blatchford said.

Williamsburg police said the investigation into the case is still ongoing at this time.

Jackson's attorneys declined to comment on the outcome of the case.

Court records show Jackson was sentenced to 50 years with 43 years suspended on each charge. That's a total of 21 active years in prison to be served consecutively.

Upon his release, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said he is banned from being within a mile radius of where the shooting happened.

