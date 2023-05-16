What happened to Sean? Sheriff closes investigation into death of Yorktown boy

YORKTOWN, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office has officially closed its investigation into the death of 12-year-old Sean Daugherty.

Authorities said Sean was found in the backyard of his home, hanging from a swing set in April 2022. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office reported Sean was suspended from a "shoelace-type" string, with a bag over his head, and his arms secured by his sides with a belt. He was found wearing his stepfather's clothes, shoe-less, with no glasses on.

What happened to Sean?

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office ruled Sean's death a suicide, but his family did not agree with that ruling, and for the last year has been pushing to have the case re-examined.

Ramona Rivas Sean Daugherty

On Monday, Sean's family sent the following state to News 3:

"We appreciate the hard work from all involved, and we look forward to gaining access to investigative files and information."

