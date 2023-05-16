Watch Now
NewsIn The CommunityWilliamsburg, Northern Peninsula

Actions

What happened to Sean? Sheriff closes investigation into death of Yorktown boy

Sean Daugherty
Ramona Rivas
Sean Daugherty with his mother, Ramona Rivas.
Sean Daugherty
Sean Daugherty
Sean Daugherty
Sean Daugherty
Sean Daugherty
Posted at 8:27 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 20:32:24-04

YORKTOWN, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office has officially closed its investigation into the death of 12-year-old Sean Daugherty.

Sean Daugherty

News

What happened to Sean? Questions remain a year after Yorktown boy's death

Jay Greene
5:13 PM, Apr 14, 2023

Authorities said Sean was found in the backyard of his home, hanging from a swing set in April 2022. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office reported Sean was suspended from a "shoelace-type" string, with a bag over his head, and his arms secured by his sides with a belt. He was found wearing his stepfather's clothes, shoe-less, with no glasses on.

What happened to Sean?

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office ruled Sean's death a suicide, but his family did not agree with that ruling, and for the last year has been pushing to have the case re-examined.

Sean Daugherty
Sean Daugherty

On Monday, Sean's family sent the following state to News 3:

"We appreciate the hard work from all involved, and we look forward to gaining access to investigative files and information."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV