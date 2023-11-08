Watch Now
Williamsburg Fire Department celebrates grand opening of new fire station

The city of Williamsburg
Posted at 5:59 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 17:59:56-05

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The city of Williamsburg has a new fire station.

The Williamsburg Fire Department celebrated the grand opening of a the new fire station on Wednesday, according to a recent release. Firefighters began using the 31,000-square-foot station on Oct. 30.

The city says that the new station has a state-of-the-art station alerting system, individual bunkrooms, an emphasis on firefighter health and safety, cancer preventative measures, a museum and an emergency operations center.

Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department President Rodney Freeman, Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry W. Snyder Jr. and Mayor Douglas G. Pons all spoke at the grand opening, according to a recent release from the city.

