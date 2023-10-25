Virginia Beach firefighters weigh in on new study linking PFAS, thyroid cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Fire Capt. Josh Xenakis has been fighting fires for The Resort City for 19 years.

“[I’m], technically, a third-generation firefighter,” Xenakis said. “It just really is something that rang home for me.”

But since this past July, he's also been fighting thyroid cancer.

It’s a disease that's impacted other Virginia Beach firefighters, like Capt. Matt Chiaverotti.

Chiaverotti, also known as “Chevy” to his VBFD colleagues, passed away earlier this year after battling the disease.

“[A] very good firefighter [and a] very good person,” VBFD Battalion Chief of Health and Wellness Norman Williams told News 3. “[He was] well-loved here in this department, so it was a huge loss for us.”

Xenakis said Chevy's battle called on him to get himself checked out.

“I think I lived under the umbrella that it’s never going to happen to me,” Xenakis said. “I think that’s just a false sense of reality.”

Last year, News 3 first told you about data showing firefighters being at a greater risk for being diagnosed with cancer.

According to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed and a 14% higher of dying from cancer than the general population.

News 3 has also reported on firefighters being exposed to "forever chemicals," known as PFAS, through their gear and firefighting foam.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been around for decades and can be found in drinking water, certain household supplies, and firefighting foam.

They've also been reported at high levels at military bases in Hampton Roads.

The EPA also said PFAS can lead to certain health risks, like increased cholesterol levels, reproductive effects, and a higher risk of prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers.

But a new study published Tuesday from researchers at Mount Sinai in New York shows a link between PFAS and an increased risk of thyroid cancer.

The study's results showed exposure to a group of chemicals under the PFAS umbrella, known as PFOS, led to a 56% increased risk of thyroid cancer diagnosis.

Xenakis said it's unknown exactly where he got his cancer, but he’s weighing in on the new research.

“I’m very glad that there’s a group out there that’s taking a look and actually trying to figure out what’s going on,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Williams said their department has gotten rid of firefighting foam containing PFAS, and has policies in place to protect crews.

This includes having crews wash their body and gear after every call.

“One of the biggest things is just making sure that, whatever we get into, we get a good shower afterwards, and make sure that everything we’re wearing is clean as possible when we put it on,” Chief Williams said.

As for Xenakis, his prognosis is good and he plans to continue answering the call.

“[I] still got more time left until retirement, and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it,” he said.

The CDC said it’s best to talk with your doctor if you’re concerned that you may have been exposed to PFAS chemicals.