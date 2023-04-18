Virginia Beach Fire Department captain passes away after cancer battle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Fire Department Captain Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti died Monday after battling a rare, aggressive form of cancer.

The Virginia Beach Professional Fire & EMS union made the announcement on social media.

Chiaverotti had been diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC), metastatic carcinoma.

News 3 covered Chiaverotti's story closely as the Virginia Beach community rallied to his support.

Chiaverotti spent more than 20 years with VBFD. Ten years ago, he was one of the responders on the ground at the ‘Good Friday Miracle’ jet crash in Virginia Beach.

Most recently, he was behind Engine 7 in Virginia Beach, serving as captain of one of the busiest trucks in the Resort City. He also spent many years as a member of Virginia Task Force 2, even deploying across the U.S. Haiti and Puerto Rico.

