Virginia Beach community raising money for firefighter battling rare, aggressive form of cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Wednesday, Virginia Beach firefighters and others around Hampton Roads, came together to help a beloved firefighter who was recently diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer.

44-year-old Capt. Matt Chiaverotti, also known as “Chevy”, is battling Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC), metastatic carcinoma.

“He's who epitomizes what a Virginia Beach firefighter is, and what a great human being is,” VBFD Chief David Hutcheson told News 3.

Hutcheson and other firefighters are joining Chiaverotti in his battle against cancer.

“He's always at the top of his game. He does everything at that level. He'll do everything he can to beat this thing,” Hutcheson said.

VBFD’s chief recalls the day he promoted Chiaverotti to captain in front of his peers.

“He was so excited,” Hutcheson said. “He was so thrilled that he got to be promoted in front of everybody. It meant so much to him, and quite honestly, it meant a lot to me too to promote him that way.”

For more than 20 years, “Chevy” has spent more than 20 years with the Virginia Beach Fire Department. He has also spent many years as a member of Virginia Task Force 2, even deploying across the U.S. Haiti and Puerto Rico.

Ten years ago, he was one of the responders on the ground at the ‘Good Friday Miracle’ jet crash in Virginia Beach.

Currently, "Chevy" is the engine behind Engine 7 in Virginia Beach, serving as Captain of one of the busiest trucks in the Resort City.

“He was one of those people that just kind of brought joy to the station, and everybody knew him instantly and liked being around him,” VBFD District Chief Amy Valdez told News 3.

Valdez has worked alongside “Chevy” for many years.

Wednesday, many came out to CP Shuckers at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront to for a benefit for “Chevy” and his family, with 20 percent of proceeds going to his family to help with expenses.

“The medical bills pile up very quickly,” Valdez said. “We want to make sure that we can bring him back and ensure that he has everything he needs when he gets back here, and doesn't have to worry about money.”

The event didn’t only involve firefighters. Jan and Tom Beda know Chiaverotti through their community pool and wanted to help too by contributing to Wednesday night’s benefit.

“Anytime you find somebody that's an acquaintance, or you've met somewhere, you want to help them,” Tom Beda said. “Everybody goes through some trials and tribulations, so you just want to help.”

A GoFundMe page is also raising money for “Chevy” and his family, with individual donations topping as much as $5,000.

As of Wednesday night, the page has raised nearly $40,000 in just five days.

“We always come together if someone is having an issue, and Matt's got quite the fight on his hands,” Capt. Max Gonano, President of Virginia Beach Professional Fire and EMS Local 2924 told News 3. “We're there to fight with him and help out however we can.”

Meanwhile, firefighters will continue answering the call of service to help a beloved public servant in Hampton Roads.

“He's one of those people that, if there's something that needs to be done, he's going to be there for you. Now, it's our turn to be there for him,” Valdez said.

Chiaverotti is currently at MD Anderson Medical Center in Houston undergoing treatment.

VBFD officials said there are plenty of other events being held in October and November to raise money for Capt. Chiaverotti.

On Oct. 20, a benefit for Chiaverotti will be held at Thin Brew Line Brewing Co. in Virginia Beach at 5 p.m., with proceeds from the event going to help Chiaverotti and his family.

On Oct. 22, the Annual Public Safety BCS Flag Football game will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nansemond River Baptist Church in Suffolk. Proceeds from this event will go to Chiaverotti and his family.

Stability Crossfit on Laskin Rd. in Virginia Beach will also be holding a fundraiser for Chiaverotti at 8 a.m. on Nov. 12.

READ: News 3 investigates rate of cancer diagnosis amongst firefighters