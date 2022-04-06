10th anniversary of 'Good Friday Miracle' jet crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Wednesday marks the ten-year anniversary of the jet crash that became known as the ‘Good Friday Miracle’ because no one was killed or seriously injured.

On April 6, 2012, Good Friday, an F/A 18D Navy jet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 at Naval Air Station Oceana crashed into the Mayfair Mews Apartments on Birdneck Road.

Remarkably, the pilots of the 40,000 pound jet and the people on the ground were all able to escape without any serious injuries.

40 apartments were reported to be destroyed after the crash. Dozens of residents were displaced for more than a month due to the crash. However, many moved back in after the apartments were repaired.

Eventually, the Mayfair Mews property owners sold the lot to a builder who tore down the standing units to start on a new project.

