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York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office issues Critically Missing Adult alert for 72-year-old Linda Gail Wright

Wright last seen Friday, believed to be on foot
Linda Gail Wright missing person flyer
Virginia State Police
Linda Gail Wright missing person flyer
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YORK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult alert Saturday morning on behalf of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

According to the alert, 72-year-old Linda Gail Wright was last seen at 6:30 p.m. October 30 on Leigh Rd. in York County.

As of Saturday morning, she was believed to be on foot.

She is described as a black woman, five feet four inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

What clothing she was wearing was unknown but she may be carrying a black purse.

Call the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office at 757-890-3621 if you see her or know where she is.

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