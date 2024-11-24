Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityIsle of Wight-Franklin

Actions

Speed leads to fatal crash in Isle of Wight County: Virginia State Police

cras2.jpg
Virginia State Police
cras2.jpg
Posted

ISLE OF WIGHT, Co. – A car crash in Isle of Wight County has killed a man and left another person seriously injured.

Virginia State Police say that 44-year-old Tariq Holloman died at the scene.

It happened shortly before 5pm on Saturday, November 23 near the 11000 block of Foursquare Road, north of Tings Road, VSP reported.

Investigators believe Holloman was driving southbound on Foursquare Road and crossed the double solid line lines into the northbound lanes. His car hit another car head-on.

The driver of the second car is Amee Riste who suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Norfolk Sentara Hospital.

Police say speed was a contributing factor in the crash and that it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor.

News 3 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Salvation Army's Digital Red Kettle