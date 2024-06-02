1 dead following crash on I-64 in Newport News: VSP

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person died after a crash on I-64 in Newport News Saturday night, Virginia State Police said.

State Police said it happened around 7:50 in the westbound lanes near the exit for Ft. Eustis Boulevard.

The crash is still under investigation.

It comes after one person died in a crash involving a car and motorcycle on I-64 near Indian River Road in Virginia Beach early Saturday morning, authorities said. Police are still working to confirm the victim's identity.