1 dead following crash on I-64 in Newport News: VSP

Second deadly crash on I-64 this weekend
Posted at 9:22 PM, Jun 01, 2024
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person died after a crash on I-64 in Newport News Saturday night, Virginia State Police said.

State Police said it happened around 7:50 in the westbound lanes near the exit for Ft. Eustis Boulevard.

The crash is still under investigation.

It comes after one person died in a crash involving a car and motorcycle on I-64 near Indian River Road in Virginia Beach early Saturday morning, authorities said. Police are still working to confirm the victim's identity.

