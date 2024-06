VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police said they were investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash on I-64 Saturday.

Officers said they responded to reports of a crash in the eastbound lanes at the 286-mile marker at around 2:45 a.m.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Officers said there was one confirmed fatality.