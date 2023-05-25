'A positive vibe:' City of Champions event celebrates NN school community

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - Overcoming obstacles.

That's what the City of Newport News and the school district did Wednesday night in an effort to honor and celebrate teachers and students. This comes after the school district faced several challenges this year.

There was a large turnout at Todd Stadium filled with students, teachers and parents. Officials say this event, known as the City of Champions, is a celebration for the entire school district after what they call a long school year.

"It has been a long school year and a trying school year. Through adversity, we have overcome it," Tiffany Smith, a Heritage High School teacher, said.

This school year Newport News has had school threats, a school shooting at Richneck Elementary and teachers speaking out about student discipline concerns.

Elati Moody, a Newport News parent called the school year "scary."

This is the first time the city and school district is hosting the City of Champions.

City council and school board members gave out student awards. The marching band and majorettes kept everyone entertained.

Students also played on the lawn.

"All of things going on with school shootings, this is a positive vibe for the children," Moody said.

"The city wanted to have a moment to highlight families and students," Lisa Surles-Law, the Newport News school board chair, said.

One Parent and a heritage high school teacher say they overcame several obstacles this school year.

City leaders say the celebration is a step in the right direction.

"Our motto right now is to finish strong. When you finish strong, you have to have some fun too," Surles -Law said.

Mayor Phillip Jones was also at the event.

"Newport News is a city that is built on breakthroughs," he said. Tonight we celebrate everyone.

