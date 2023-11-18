Andrew Shannon 'Feeding 5,000' Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration is Nov. 18

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New Beech Grove Baptist Church in Newport News is hosting the Andrew Shannon Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration Saturday.

Andrew Shannon, the event founder and organizer, said that "Feeding 5,000" has served the community for over 23 years.

From 12 to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, people can enjoy a mean free of charge at 361 Beechmont Drive, according to an event press release. No reservation is required and diners can take the meal to-go, from a drive through or walk-up while supplies last.

Elected officials and business and community leaders will be "Celebrity Servers," according to the press release. The event will be catered by Chic A Sea Restaurant.