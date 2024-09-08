Classic cars pack lot for Newport News Sheriff's Project Lifesaver fundraiser

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Dozens of classic car owners parked outside Todd Stadium on Sunday to help raise money for the Newport News Sheriff's Project Lifesaver program.

Project Lifesaver registers people with autism, dementia and others at-risk to go missing with a system in the Newport News Sheriff's Office. If they're reported missing, deputies jump into action to find them.

“[People] get fitted with a transmitter, their own frequency number. If they go missing from their home, their caregiver calls us. We have a team of trained deputies that go out and find them," said Capt. Kandyce Gross. “Percentage-wise, we’re 100 percent rescue at this point. We’ve not lost anybody and the shortest time that we’ve found somebody was, like, 20 minutes.”

But ordering enough equipment for the 70-or-so people in the program costs money, Gross says.

That's where fundraisers like the NNSO Car and Bike Show come in to play.

The cost to park a car or motorcycle on Sunday was $20 with all proceeds going to Project Lifesaver. Entries were also asked to bring a pet food donation for Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.

Within 30 minutes, more than 50 cars had joined the show, raising roughly $1,000, with more still coming in to park.

