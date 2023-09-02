Drive sober or get pulled over: Newport News police increase enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Drive sober or get pulled over is the message law enforcement is raising this holiday weekend.

Labor Day weekend brings an increase in traffic on the roads, and an increase in danger of driving under the influence.

"You're going to see the nice weather, and people are going to take risks. We will also see more impaired drivers on the road," said Officer Nick Stewart, who is a part of the crash reconstruction team for the Newport News Police Department.

Those impaired drivers will be a target for law enforcement officers, like Nick Stewart, who started monitoring roadways Friday afternoon.

"As far as looking for impairment, you're looking for swerving in the lines, people driving slower," said Officer Stewart. "They may sit at a green light, not realizing that it's changed. Those are some of the thing's we'll look out for."

Drivers found on the roads with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher will be landed in the back of a police car.

While you may notice, there are more people than usual in Hampton Roads this weekend, meaning it's all hands-on deck for the Newport News Police Department who will make arrest and issue citations as they see fit.

But the dangers of responding to a drunk driving incident never get's easier for officers, including officer Stewart who's spent over 20 years on the job.

"Early in my career there was a teenager that was struck and killed by a vehicle," said Stewart. "The driver was intoxicated, and that has stayed with me in my entire career."

Monday, Virginia launched it's annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, to remind families about the consequences of driving while impaired.

According to the Governor's office, there were 6,910 alcohol-related crashes in the commonwealth, which resulted in 4,174 people injured and 274 deaths. In 2022, DUI related deaths increased by 11% compared to 2021.

"We see it all the time with impaired drivers, you see the damage that it causes, and then you see the loss of life," said Stewart.

Officer Stewart said he will join his colleagues to ensure all of the hot spots are covered.

But another takeaway officers stress is the importance of planning ahead.

"I's always important to have a plan if you're going to drink alcohol and then think about driving," said Stewart. "It's so much easier to have a friend, call a friend, or call a ride share program. It costs a little bit of money, but that can save you a lot of money as far as a DUI charge, and even more importantly it can cause someone to lose their life."