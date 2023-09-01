Red flags warning beachgoers at start of Labor Day weekend in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Labor Day weekend forecast looks favorable; however, there are some dangers swimmers and boaters should keep in mind. They are related to the remnants of Hurricane Idalia.

Red flags are flying at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and lifeguards are patrolling, warning beachgoers not to swim.

“It’s just going to take one big wave, one thing to get knocked off their feet, and this is difficult for anyone to go in and try to pull somebody out,” explained Tom Gill with Virginia Beach Lifesaving Rescue.

On Friday, a News 3 crew watched the waves crashing and lifeguards warning people of the dangers.

Gas prices could hit record highs on Labor Day weekend

“We don’t want anybody trying to swim in this,” Gill stated. “If they want to walk along and get their feet wet, great, but even wading in knee to waist deep is not advisable on a day like today.”

Gill said it’s likely that red flags will be up all weekend; however, Sunday and Monday are looking better. He said lifeguards will assess the conditions daily, and he advises beachgoers to find a spot near a lifeguard stand and ask the lifeguard for the latest information.

The City of Virginia Beach says you can text BEACH to 67283 to enroll. You can also call 3-1-1 in Virginia Beach to ask about beach conditions.

Boaters should also be aware of high water levels and debris.

Paige Pearson with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says, “Be aware of your surroundings: people, boats, debris in the water, where you’re going. You want you to have a plan before you go.”

She added, “There’s debris in the water, it might be a little mucky and you can’t see what’s below the surface, so we want to make sure everyone is super safe this weekend and being cognizant of what’s in the water, so go slow and be controlled.”