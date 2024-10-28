Franklin Road home to one of the scariest Halloween displays in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For some people in Hampton Roads, one of the best parts of Halloween is decorating their home.

One woman in Newport News says she and her husband spend two weeks building their elaborate display every year.

For about 27 years, Sylvia D'Angelo, in Newport, News says she's had the spookiest house on the street, from a fog machine to moving decorations.

D'Angelo says it's become a family tradition not just for her family but for other families on Halloween.

Growing up she told News 3 that she had her own memories of Halloween and wanted to make the holiday special for local kids.

"We lived out in the country so we weren't close to people. When I grew up you had to go kind of far away to get your candy and houses weren't that close when you lived out in the country so it was a little different than being here close to your neighbors," said D'Angelo.

You can check out D'Angelo's display on Franklin Road in Newport News.