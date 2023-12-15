Watch Now
Newport News, Williamsburg airport to use public feedback in planning for future

Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport
Posted at 11:43 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 23:43:07-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport is trying to plan for the future.

On Thursday night, the airport held a public meeting to share its master plan and encouraged people to give feedback.

Organizers gave a presentation, showing the airport's goals like locations for future development and infrastructure improvements.

In the presentation, the airport acknowledged that growth at airports in Richmond and Norfolk causes a strain.

It's something economic experts like Bob McNab, an economics professor at Old Dominion University, say could be fixed with improved flight availability .

"People are voting with their feet, they are either going to Norfolk, or they're driving up to Richmond, because of the number of flights that are available," he said. "It really reduces the alternatives that you can consider unless you are willing to significantly subsidize carriers to come into Newport News."

