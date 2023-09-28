Norfolk International Airport approves on-site hotel with proposed Courtyard by Marriott

NORFOLK, Va. — Changes are coming to Norfolk International Airport.

On Thursday afternoon, the Norfolk Airport Authority Board of Commissioners met to talk about the budget and upcoming projects.

Approximately 448,000 passengers used Norfolk International Airport (ORF) in August alone, according to the board's presentation. Mark Perryman, the airport's executive director, said this August was the second busiest ever and July was the busiest on record.

The board voted Thursday to approve the building of an on-site hotel. The developer will be ORF Hospitality Partners, which is proposing a Courtyard by Marriott. Airport officials said ORF Hospitality Partners has a successful history of hotel development in Coastal Virginia.

It will be walking distance and adjacent to the existing departures terminal building and include three dining areas.

Perryman says it's likely the groundbreaking will happen within a year and the construction is expected to take 18-24 months.

Meanwhile, plans are still happening behind the scenes for the expansion of Concourse A where American and Southwest Airlines operate. It would include open, brighter lobbies, and the addition of several gates onto the end of the existing Concourse A.

On Sept. 12, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a grant to install a moving pedestrian walkway at ORF. It was one of the most requested features, according to Perryman.

The moving sidewalk would be on the sky bridge between the Departures terminal and the Arrivals building. The board says parts are being ordered and that now construction date has been set; however, the contractor says it should take eight months to complete.

The airport is also looking at the possibility of adding a children’s play area for travelers as well as a daycare for the children of ORF employees. There is also discussion of adding a chapel inside the airport.

