Officials beefing up security at Denbigh, Woodside High School after discovering threat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — School officials in Newport News are ramping up security at Woodside High School and Denbigh High School following the discovery of a threat.

A picture posted on social media shows a message written on a Woodside High School bathroom stall. The threat was discovered on Tuesday. Newport News Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Price says police and school security haven't determined if the threat is credible.

The school system says security officers searched the entire building, and the searches will continue Wednesday.

Security will also be beefed up at Denbigh High School due to the threat. On Wednesday morning, school officials sent a note out to parents to inform them of heightened police presence at the school.

The message sent to Denbigh High School parents is as follows:

"This is Dr. Adria Strothers emailing to inform you of additional safety measures that are underway. As many of you have shared with us, our school is referenced in a threatening message.



While the police department and school security officials have not determined if this threat is credible, out of an abundance of caution, we are taking additional precautions.



In addition to our weapons detection screening, we will also conduct safety searches throughout the building and we will have increased police and security presence today.



As always, we take the safety of our students and staff very seriously and we will continue to be cautious.



Thank you for your support and understanding."

