Runners to take over Newport News for One City Marathon weekend

The 10th annual Newport News One City Marathon, presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, takes place this weekend.

All races are now closed, but the city said registration is up 25% over last year with runners from over 36 states, Washington D.C., Canada and Mexico.

Fans are keeping an eye on the large, elite field vying for Half Marathon Title, including the 2023 Women's Half Marathon Champion, Audrey Belf, and returning 5K and Half Marathon Champion, Dylan Gearinger.

The first of the weekend events begins on Saturday with the Sentara Health Plans Maritime 5K in Newport News City Center at 8 a.m., followed by the Ferguson Nautical Mile Fun Run at 9:30 a.m.

The One City Marathon begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday in Newport News Park, with runners traverse the entire length of the city, until they reach the finish line at the Victory Arch in downtown's Yard District.

The city says that along the way, the certified 26.2-mile flat and fast Boston Marathon-qualifying course takes runners past various cultural amenities, educational institutions, businesses, and neighborhoods.

The BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon also begins at 7 a.m. Sunday at Menchville High School.

All is invited to celebrate the close of the weekend at the One City Celebration at Coastal Fermentory in the Yard District.

The community will be able to congratulate runners, enjoy food and drinks, live music and vendors from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 23rd Street in downtown.

For more information about races, activities and street closures, click here.