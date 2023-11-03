Tourism revenue skyrockets in Newport News, totaling over $333 million in 2022

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The City of Newport News says its tourism revenue is almost back to pre-pandemic levels after robust spending in 2022.

According to the city, Newport News’ tourism revenue in 2022 totaled over $333.4 million, making a 10.3% increase over 2021.

The city highlighted the importance of the tourism industry, noting that it supported nearly 3,200 jobs in 2022. Mayor Phillip Jones said the industry had a strong economic impact on the city last year.

“We are thrilled to see increases in revenue and employment numbers, both of which can be attributed to our refocused efforts on marketing breakthrough experiences to visitors and residents,” said Mayor Jones. “With additional projects on the horizon thanks to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, we look forward to reaching new markets, increasing awareness of our tourism offerings, and encouraging all to discover Newport News.”

According to the city, in 2022, tourism accounted for over $30 billion in travel spending statewide and supported over 210,000 jobs. Tourism spending saved each household in the commonwealth roughly $880 in additional state and local tax collections last year, the city reports.