3 men recovering after early morning shooting near ODU

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting near West 37th Street and Elkhorn Avenue, not far from Old Dominion University.

A police spokesperson tells News 3 that officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday after someone called reporting a gunshot.

They say it wasn’t long after that that three men went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds. Police believe their injuries are not life-threatening. They added that the men went to the hospital in separate cars.

The preliminary investigation determined that those men's injuries were related to the incident at 37th Street.

