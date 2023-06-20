Chili’s at MacArthur Mall in Norfolk closing on Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chili’s located at MacArthur Mall will be closing on Sunday, June 25.

The restaurant’s general manager, Amberlynn Johnson, confirmed the store will be closing permanently after being at the location for six years.

Johnson wrote in an emotional Facebook post that, "I am grateful for all the memories and the team members I have worked with. I will miss every team member I have, they are family. But I look forward to seeing them all at other locations."

She is encouraging people to come out and support the location in its final week.

We are unaware at this moment if and when there will be plans to replace the location with a new shop. We will update this article when we learn more.