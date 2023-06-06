Norfolk preparing to buy MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk is preparing to buy the MacArthur Center.

The city council is holding a meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. to discuss spending $18 million to buy the property.

According to the city council's docket, the city will spend $12 million in general revenue funds, and $3 million each from the capital improvement fund and the land acquisition fund to make the purchase.

The property was put up for sale in January following years of decline at the mall.

City leaders have not revealed what the plan is for the mall once the city takes it over.

