City of Norfolk to hold last open house for future flood mitigation planning

NORFOLK, Va. — There is one last chance to get information on how the City of Norfolk plans to address flooding.

A flood strategy open house will be held Monday evening. This will be the fourth and final meeting this month. People have a chance to see displays and get information on planned projects and tools to address flooding.

News 3 spoke with a couple who say they've been dealing with the issue since 2003. They elevated their home to fight back and think everyone benefits from attending the meetings.

"People should go just for their own safety number and for property values," said Deborah Miller. "For us, we worry about when the time comes will we be able to sell our house will we be able to sell it because of issues of flooding.

The open house is at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Lambert's Point Community Center on West 42nd Street.

