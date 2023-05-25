City of Norfolk wants more women, minority owned businesses involved in St. Paul's project

NORFOLK, Va. — The St. Pauls Redevelopment Project in Norfolk is well underway with the next phase expected to start this coming fall.

News RECENT: Norfolk City Council delays vote to acquire building for St. Paul's project Brendan Ponton

The former Tidewater Gardens public housing complex sat in between St. Paul's Boulevard and Tidewater Drive, and it was torn down a few years ago.

Investigations PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Norfolk holds groundbreaking for Tidewater Gardens Transformation Project Margaret Kavanagh

Now, the city is trying to get more businesses involved in the building process. The city plans to award $45 million in construction contracts for the building phase.

On Thursday, the city and the general contractor hosted a vendor fair in an effort to get more minority-owned and women-owned firms involved in the redevelopment process.

The redevelopment will include 618 apartment units. A consultant for the project said a few blocks are under construction.

One development consultant told News 3's Leondra Head the goal is to have a certain amount of women-owned and minority-owned firms involved with demolition, landscaping, carpentry, electrical and HVAC services.

The consultant said they'd like to see 13 percent of the redevelopment include minority-owned businesses.

News PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Residents file lawsuit to try and stop Norfolk’s St. Paul’s redevelopment plan Brendan Ponton

News 3's Leondra Head is covering this story and will up this article.