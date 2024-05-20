Disruptor speaks on demonstration at Jerry Seinfeld show in Norfolk; Rabbi responds

NORFOLK, Va. — Some would call it an opportunity of lifetime to see comedian Jerry Seinfeld live on the stage.

Many got to live that opportunity—Seinfeld had a show Saturday night at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk.

For Ray Hogge, it was a bucket list item crossed off. He and his wife attended the first of two performances Saturday night.

"Her birthday was coming up this weekend, so we ended up there and had some pretty good seats," Hogge told News 3's Jay Greene.

But about 10 minutes into the show, a commotion could be heard coming from a section of the auditorium.

Norfolk Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt Jerry Seinfeld show in Norfolk Jay Greene

"You had the crowd roaring and you couldn't really hear what was being said," said Hogge.

In a video posted to the Hampton Roads 4 Gaza Instagram account from the show, an individual can be heard yelling "Save the children of Gaza," and "No more American tax dollars for genocide."

People began yelling at the protester to "shut up," and he responded by yelling toward Seinfeld that he was "a genocide supporter."

In another video, Seinfeld appeared to joke about the disruptions.

One member of the group, who goes by Jolly or @jolly_good_ginger on social media, said there were two main goals of the demonstration.

"You know, we enjoy freedoms here. Freedom to go watch a comedy show on Saturday night, but the people in Gaza have no freedom. They're consolidated in one corner of Gaza," Jolly told Greene. "But also for Jerry, our goal was just to let him know, he has the freedom to express his opinion on whatever, but he is an entertainer and he is going to travel and go, too, so we the people are going to let him know our opinion on his opinion."

Seinfeld has been vocal about his support of Israel during the war in Gaza, and that's drawn some criticism. Last week, several students walked out of graduation speech delivered by Seinfeld at Duke University.

National News Duke students walk out of graduation over Jerry Seinfeld’s support of Israel AP via Scripps News

Jolly said the group did purchase tickets, but they wanted to get Seinfeld thinking about what his opinion means to those who align with him.

If people were uncomfortable during the demonstration at Chrysler Hall—Jolly would call that a success.

"If a tree falls in the forest, anybody gonna hear it? A protest is not designed to be at a place where it's comfortable for you, where it's convenient for you, or where it makes you happy," Jolly said. "A protest is supposed to make you uncomfortable, supposed to be in to me, and it's supposed to kind of be in your way."

Jolly said the group fully intended to comply with ushers and law enforcement, though he did have some concerns about how the crowd would react.

"The very first person who disrupted it went south," jolly said. "I witnessed an audience member rush him, push him down, put him in a chokehold. I saw another guy punch him. And then as the as the security were finally escorting him out, the original guy who choked him, was twisting his arm like an arm bar."

Jolly called the physical acts a "disgusting display."

Virginia Beach Rabbi Israel Zoberman called Saturday's demonstration 'distressing.'

"We have to remember that the fabric of democracy is fragile. If we allow these kinds of disruptions to take over, they threaten our society and our democracy," Zoberman said.

Rabbi Zoberman told Greene the Jewish community wants to send a simple message.

"Israel supports the Palestinian people," he said. "Those who disrupt appearances by American Jews and others who support Israel, they are really anti-American as much as the anti-Jewish and anti-Israel.

Ray Hogge said it wasn't the right venue.

"There's a time and a place if you want to protest outside," he said. "Help yourself."

SevenVenues released the following statement to News 3:

"We are deeply disappointed that a group of protestors disrupted tonight’s sold-out Jerry Seinfeld performance at Chrysler Hall. SevenVenues stands by its policy to remove hecklers and those who disrupt a performance, and will continue to protect the freedom of its patrons to enjoy an artist of their choosing without disruption."

A request for a comment from Jerry Seinfeld's publicist has not yet been returned.